Larry King’s son and daughter die within weeks of each other

His son Andy King, 65, suddenly died in July, while his daughter Chaia King, 52, passed away previously today, the source stated.
Additional information were not instantly offered.
Both kids were from King’s 1961 marital relationship toAlene Atkins The couple separated and re-married in 1967, prior to separating as soon as again in 1971. King and Chaia co-authored a kids’s book entitled “Daddy Day, Daughter Day” in 1997, stating their experiences with the divorce.
King decreased CNN’s ask for remark by means of a representative at Ora TELEVISION.
The well-known TELEVISION job interviewer hosts Ora TELEVISION’s “Larry King Now,” where he interviews stars, world leaders, and Internet stars. From 1985 to 2010, King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live.”
King is likewise a dad to 3 kids from previous marital relationships and is a stepfather to 2. He parted methods with his newest partner Shawn Southwick in 2019.