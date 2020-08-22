Larry King’s son and daughter die within weeks of each other

His son Andy King, 65, suddenly died in July, while his daughter Chaia King, 52, passed away previously today, the source stated.

Additional information were not instantly offered.

Both kids were from King’s 1961 marital relationship toAlene Atkins The couple separated and re-married in 1967, prior to separating as soon as again in 1971. King and Chaia co-authored a kids’s book entitled “Daddy Day, Daughter Day” in 1997, stating their experiences with the divorce.

Atkins passed quietly away in 2017, Larry King tweeted at the time.