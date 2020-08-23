Larry King speaks out after losing two children within weeks

King, 86, embraced Andy in 1962 after he wed ex-wifeAlene Akins Chaia was born in 1969.

LARRY KING LOSES 2 CHILDREN WITHIN WEEKS OF EACH OTHER

Now, the 86-year-old television host has actually spoken out about the disasters.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he composed on Facebook onSaturday “Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.”

He included: “Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.”

LARRY KING SAYS 26-YEAR AGE GAP, RELIGION TOOK ‘ITS TOLL’ ON MARRIAGE, ULTIMATELY LED TO DIVORCE

The post was concluded with a message of thanks for the “outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes,” in addition to an ask for personal privacy.

King likewise has 3 other boys:Larry King Jr (with ex-wife Annette Kaye); and Cannon and Chance King ( with ex-wife Shawn King), according to People

When Akins passed away in 2017, King tweeted, “So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady.”

