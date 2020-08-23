Larry King Mourns Back-To-Back Deaths Of Son Andy & Daughter Chaia With ‘A Father’s Broken Heart’

We can’t even envision what Larry King should be going through today.

The 86-year-old living legend and long time TELEVISION host and late-night recruiter is grieving the death of his son Andy and daughter Chaia, both of whom died simply 23 days apart from each other in unassociated occurrences, as we have actually been reporting today. Andy was 65 at the time of his death in late July; Chaia was simply 51 w hen she handed down Thursday.

According to reports, Andy passed away suddenly in July; we now understand, according to the TELEVISION host himself, that his son had a cardiac arrest. Chaia passed away of lung cancer.

King upgraded the world with that info and more on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, composing of his household and grieving his 2 kids with an extremely unfortunate, significant public message (listed below):