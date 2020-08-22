Larry King loses 2 children within weeks of each other

King, 86, embraced Andy in 1962 after he wed ex-wife Alene Akins in 1969. Chaia was born that exact same year.

King likewise has 3 other children:Larry King Jr (with ex-wife Annette Kaye); and Cannon and Chance King ( with ex-wife Shawn King), according to People.

When Akins passed away in 2017, King tweeted, “So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady.”

“Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry’s still recovering from his own health issues from last year,” a source informed the Post.

King suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2015.

It was not right away clear what triggered Andy King’s death. Larry King has actually not yet spoken openly about either death.

King has actually continued to host Ora TELEVISION’s “Larry King Now” and just recently did 2 live programs of Hulu’s “Politicking with Larry King,” which is part of his method of “processing” the loss, another source informed the (*2 *).