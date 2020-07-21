Larry Hogan: Maryland governor warns that testing shortages could make Covid-19 situation even worse

“We’re still having, now with this resurgence here in the United States, massive problems with our testing program, which is still kind of a patchwork of different testing going on in different states around the country,” Hogan told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“While we’ve made some improvements since the beginning,” Hogan said, adding that “we’ve still got a long way to go — this virus is not behind us.”

“We’re still continuing to fall short in many areas,” he said. “And this robust testing that we need across the country, we started to improve, and now with the virus spiking up we’re running into shortages, waiting 10 days, lines — it’s looking a lot like it did back in March and April.”

CNN previously reported results are now able to take on average four to six days for the typical population or in some states like Arizona up to three weeks. Hogan last week slammed President Donald Trump’s early response to the pandemic, calling it “hopeless” in an excerpt from his upcoming book published in The Washington Post and elaborating by himself efforts to secure testing kits and stop the deaths of residents in his state. The governor drew attention in the beginning in the pandemic after acquiring half a million test kits with the help of his wife, Yumi , from her indigenous South Korea as the state faced burgeoning cases in April. Hogan on Tuesday said that testing challenges could be exacerbated by the flu season in the fall. “We’re still not up to speed on contact tracing, and we’ve caught up a little bit on personal protective equipment,” that he said. “We’ve made some progress, but I feel that as we head into this fall with the confluence of the flu season, with the spike and rebound of this coronavirus, we could be caught short once again and it could be even a more difficult situation that we’re facing in the future.” Maryland is still working its way through the half a million tests from South Korea, but will probably have to order more, Hogan added. “We’re utilizing them now, still, to help us with our outbreaks and clusters, we’re using about 3,000 of them a day,” he said. “We have a supply that we’re still utilizing that will last us for another couple of months, but we’re probably going to have to order more of them to take us through this now big demand that’s happening with the fall coming.”

CNN’s Jamie Ehrlich contributed to this report.

Source link