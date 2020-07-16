Larry Hogan, Maryland governor, chronicles efforts to secure testing supplies as he slams Trump’s ‘hopeless’ response

“Eventually, it was clear that waiting around for the president to run the nation’s response was hopeless; if we delayed any longer, we’d be condemning more of our citizens to suffering and death,” Hogan said.
CNN reached out to the White House for comment.
As the coronavirus began to spread to the usa, Hogan also said Trump “was talking and tweeting like a man more concerned about boosting the stock market or his reelection plans” rather than listening to health experts.
This story is breaking and you will be updated.