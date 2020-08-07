Larry Fitzgerald proves again he’s the NFL’s most humble superstar (Video)

Credit: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald has actually constantly bucked the queen pass receiver pattern and the future Hall of Famer showed why he is among the NFL’s most humble super stars as Cardinals training school got underway.

When it pertains to the most pleasant gamers in the NFL, the individual who right away enters your mind is Arizona Cardinals wideout,Larry Fitzgerald He seldom, if ever, grumbles on the field or offers bulletin board system product when talking to the media. Most significantly, Fitzgerald is a very charitable individual, as he won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.

If you believed it was difficult for Fitzgerald to be more humble than he currently is, have a look at this clip of the 16- year veteran carrying a devices bag throughout the practice field, which is typically the responsibility scheduled for novices.

Fitzgerald is preparing for what might be his last season

Fitzgerald has actually been through everything because being picked 3rd general by the Cardinals in the 2004 NFLDraft He handled the lows, such as the group ending up dead last in the NFL in 2018, and with the highs like being minutes far from winning Super Bowl 43 if not for the pesky Pittsburgh Steelers and clutch catch by Santonio Holmes.

This season is going to be various forFitzgerald After going 5-10 -1 last …