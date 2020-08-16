Largest NYPD Union Endorses President Trump

In an unmatched action on Friday, the largest NYPD authorities union consisting of approximately 24,000 polices, the NYC Police Benevolent Association (PBA), officially backed President Donald Trump for reelection.

“I have 36 years on this job, 21 as the president of this fine organization. I cannot remember when we’ve ever endorsed for Office of the President of the United States, until now. That’s how important this is,” PBA President Pat Lynch stated.

The New York City PBA is happy to back @realDonaldTrump for President of theUnited States pic.twitter.com/DpT8v8bJtz — New York City PBA (@NYCPBA) August 15, 2020

“Many times people say that a union like ours, law enforcement groups, give endorsements. Not in the New York City PBA, sir,” statedLynch “In the New York City PBA, Mr. President, you earn the endorsement and you’ve earned this endorsement. I’m proud to give it.”

Lynch stated to the president in previous remarks, “In our city, we’re going through a difficult time. We have a progressive mayor that’s anti-police; the city council that’s anti-police; and the statehouse is anti-police. So they’re changing the law where it’s becoming impossible to do our job,” Lynch commented to the president.

“And remember what our job is: to keep folks safe,” he included. “You do that by assisting the …