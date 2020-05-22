Large study finds hydroxychloroquine Covid-19 treatments linked to greater risk of death and heart arrhythmia

People go to Daytona Beach in Florida on May 9. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

As the US enters Memorial Day weekend, seaside cities are gearing up for guests throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the rules being applied by some cities alongside the East Coast:

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey

Mayor Paul Kanitra has referred to as in a city engineer to map out what number of teams will be on the seaside, and officers will reduce folks off once they attain capability.

Lifeguards may have bandanas round their necks that they will pull up in the event that they want to work together with somebody, and their baggage will include private protecting tools like masks, robes, and gloves, in accordance to Kanitra.

He additionally stated on CNN’s “New Day” that he expects July and August will likely be “absolutely slammed,” and they’re making an attempt to anticipate that now.

Daytona Beach, Florida

Beach-goers in Daytona Beach will likely be required to place their towels and chairs 10 ft away from different teams, Mayor Derrick Henry stated.

“We’re not trying to arrest people if they do not remain separate. We just give them the information, and by and large, they’re compliant,” Henry stated.

The mayor stated that masks usually are not necessary on the seaside.

“No one is required or even requested that they wear masks on the beach. We do believe that it is the safest place for people to be — is outside. But it is advisable, but we’re not requesting people to wear masks. Obviously, it’s advisable at all times but I don’t think it’s realistic or practical to ask people to go to the beach and wear a mask,” he stated.

Henry stated that whereas no extra lifeguard mandates have been made, the sheriff’s division is contemplating some modifications to rescue procedures as a result of the surf there’s tough proper now.

“It’s a quagmire, to say the least. It’s a big concern,” Henry stated.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

While the seaside has up to now been open for fishing and train, beach-goers will now give you the option to sit and sunbathe, Deputy City Manager Ron Williams stated.

There can even now be 100 to 125 seaside ambassadors holding a watch out on tips.

“If we don’t get voluntary compliance to it, a beach ambassador, they’ll ask for law enforcement to come and enforce the executive orders for the distancing,” Williams stated.

Other restrictions on Virginia Beach embrace: