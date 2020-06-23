Large-scale projects on infrastructural development launch in Kashatagh region of Artsakh – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan acquired on Tuesday the top of the Kashatagh regional administration Artyom Saribekyan who introduced to the President the method of agricultural actions being carried out in the region in addition to the socio-financial, significantly, housing points.

As Information division on the President’s Office reported, Harutyunyan famous that enormous-scale projects are to be realized in the region. In the present 12 months development actions of non-public residences for 43 households with many kids will begin, a further sum of 150 million drams might be granted to the region for the acquisition of constructing supplies to enhance the housing circumstances, asphalting of the Khndzoresk-Vorotan street might be launched, packages of irrigation system development and reconstruction might be on the highlight.

President Harutyunyan underlined that together with creating the infrastructures, the federal government will take different sensible steps in the direction of giving new impetus to the repatriation course of.