Large number of police personnel deployed outside Yerevan court – Panorama

Large number of police forces and vehicles have been deployed outside the Yerevan Court in Shengavit district, as the Court is set to hear a motion to arrest the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, MP Gagik Tsarukyan.

As reported earlier, Judge Robert Papoyan will preside over the hearing.

The National Security Service (NSS) has launched criminal cases against Tsarukyan, accusing the lawmaker of vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation. Armenian lawmakers voted to strip the opposition leader of immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, moving to push through the criminal proceedings against him.

The motion was approved by 87 to 0 votes cast by lawmakers of the ruling My Step faction.

Tsarukyan denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated.