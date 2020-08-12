Large number of Cowboys players and coaches forming camp bubble

The Dallas Cowboys are seeing a high number of players and coaches join the bubble movement leading up to training camp this week.

As we’ve seen for the NBA, NHL and WNBA in particular, sports leagues that form a bubble have seen tremendous results with their fights against the coronavirus. MLB didn’t follow suit, and we’e all seen how bad the results have been.

While it’d be virtually impossible to create a bubble format for the NFL, that isn’t stopping teams from forming one themselves leading up to the 2020 campaign.

A large number of Dallas Cowboys are now forming their own virtual training camp bubble before on-field practices start Friday and they will begin checking into the Omni Hotel next to the team’s practice facility, league sources tell me and @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2020

Per ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, coaches, staff members and players will all be checking in to the Omni Hotel, which is right by the Dallas training facility. Don’t feel bad for the players, though, as the Omni Hotel is rated five stars.

