Large KFC order lands group $18G fine for violating coronavirus lockdown order in Australia

A group celebrating a birthday celebration in Melbourne, Australia, was slapped with a $18,050 fine for violating coronavirus lockdown rules after police followed a KFC delivery order to its destination.

The partygoers had apparently ordered 20 meals at a KFC in the Melbourne suburb, Dandenong, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, The Guardian reported.

The group was issued 16 fines for breaking lockdown orders.
(iStock)

Police were reportedly tipped off in regards to the large order. The officials then followed the delivery car to the townhouse that had placed the order and discovered the gathering – despite guests attempting to hide in the backyard and under beds, the outlet shared.

The group was issued 16 fines for breaking lockdown orders.

The Victorian police commissioner, Shane Patton, called the behavior “absolutely ridiculous” in a statement to The Guardian.

“That’s $26,000[AUD] that birthday celebration is costing them. That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall and they’ll understand that one for a long time,” he said.

Melbourne, the next largest city in Australia, has started its 2nd lockdown in response to a spike in positive coronavirus cases. The newest lockdown will reportedly be in place for six weeks.

