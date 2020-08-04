Large explosion seen in Beirut – Middle East Monitor

This is an establishing story. We will upgrade this page with more reports and verifications as they comein

Live Video from the scene of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanonhttps://t.co/SQoP3IYsu9 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEast Mnt) August 4, 2020

BRAND-NEW VIDEO: More video of the explosion inBeirut pic.twitter.com/QU1uNKzSNk — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 4, 2020

A large explosion struck the port of Beirut today, in the heart of the Lebanese capital. The blast wave from the explosion reversed lorries, shattered windows and harmed structures a number of kilometres away. Some reports from the ground recommend that the blast was felt and heard practically 20-35 kilometres far from Beirut.

There are no verified reports on injuries or casualties yet.

Official reports declare the explosion was an outcome of fireworks which had actually malfunctioned, nevertheless social networks users have stated the port was targeted and a fuel ship was struck. Unconfirmed reports by regional media recommend that the explosion happened in a location of the port utilized to save fireworks.

Middle East Monitor has actually not had the ability to confirm these reports.

Joyce Karam, the Washington reporter of the UAE’s the National paper, stated 2 surges had actually been heard in the area of 15 minutes, “One at Port, one inside Beirut”, …