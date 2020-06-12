Lara Logan warns push to scrap police shows will remove images of ‘what a good cop looks like’

“I watch ‘Paw Patrol’ and I do have small kids,” Logan said. “It is sort of extraordinary that they want to remove any image out there that is inspiring for kids, that shows what policemen are supposed to be and what they can be and that casts them in a heroic light.”

“If you remove all these TV shows that not only show transparency … you also remove what a good cop looks like,” Logan added. “Then do you know the role models for people and for young ones out there? They’re gone.

“So the only images you ever see, then, of policemen is when they can capture an image of someone in riot gear or someone who is armed, with an unarmed person or someone who looks like a victim on the ground, and sometimes they are victims and sometimes they’re not,” she proceeded.

“If we remove all images of what policemen are supposed to be, then what kind of role model is that?” she said. “It’s part of the erasing history [mission].”