Lara Ingraham warns voters that ‘Biden equals chaos’ and his win would bring ‘division and distrust’

“He [Biden] couldn’t lead a retirement home sing-along, let alone the greatest military superpower on Earth,” the “Ingraham Angle” host said. “A unifying force, he could be not … His campaign has tacitly thrown in with the Marxist [Black Lives Matter] and Antifa forces. They’re taking radical, violent action to do what Obama pledged he would do through policy making in 2008, remake America.”

Ingraham said that many Americans view the ongoing demonstrations as “some dystopian movie you’re watching over and over again,” activists have deemed the “chaos and mayhem” to be “necessary.”

They believe you need to annihilate the old traditions to prime the population for a new normal,” she said.

“Biden, to the extent he even understands what’s going on at all, seems totally fine with this and to co-op one of their most tedious mantras, his silence is violence,” Ingraham continued. “Violence against the political, historical and cultural landmarks of our nation. Joe says nothing when, 7 days a week, these macchiato Maoists are taking over city blocks, terrorizing small business owners, assaulting innocent Americans just because they could.

“Do you know why Biden doesn’t speak out forcefully against any of this?” she proceeded. “Because that he can’t afford to offend these hemp-wearing nasties. They’re the closest thing he’s got to a genuine campaign base. They have energy. They’re well-organized. They’re well-funded. And they do what Biden himself wont do.

“They’ll fly all over America to mix it up and they’ll try to bait Donald Trump into action. They’ll all vote for Biden. Of course they will. None of them are going to vote for Trump. And Biden is just fine with that. He needs that.”

Ingraham did not mince words with the final outcome of her monologue, saying, “Biden equals chaos.”

“His campaign team thinks that he can ride this violent anarchy … right into the White House again,” she concluded. “But definately not being a uniting force, a Biden presidency would usher in a period of division and distrust unlike any such thing we’ve experienced in our lifetimes, even worse than what’s happening right now, because his election will not cause more calm.

“It’s going to lead to unrest not just in our beleaguered cities, but everywhere. And it’s going to follow you into your place of work, into your place of worship, into your kids’ schools.”