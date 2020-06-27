Lara Bingle’s celebrity hairdresser reveals he has a deadly disease which wiped out his whole family

A celebrity hairdresser has been informed he will die from the identical deadly disease that killed three of his family members in a single yr.

Jaye Edwards, 30, owns his personal haircare model, Jaye Haircare, and is the founding father of eight Edwards and Co hairdressing salons throughout Australia.

He has gained quite a few awards in his discipline and has labored with a few of the international locations high celebrities together with Lara Bingle.

In 2017, Mr Edwards misplaced his father, sister and cousin to motor neurone disease whereas his grandmother, her sister and a number of other of his cousins have additionally died from the disease.

The deaths in his family three years in the past prompted him to get examined which revealed he additionally had the identical gene.

MND is a neurodegenerative disease that causes quickly progressive muscle weak spot, particularly the nerve cells that management the muscle mass that allow somebody to maneuver, converse, breath and swallow.

There isn’t any identified remedy for MND and no efficient therapy.

Mr Edwards mentioned the gene will turn out to be energetic in his physique sooner or later however he would not need anybody to really feel sorry for him.

‘Statistics say I’ll get it will definitely, normally between 45 and 65 however my sister was solely 25 and she or he and my father died six months after they had been recognized so it moved very fast,’ Mr Edwards informed The Daily Telegraph.

Upon his optimistic take a look at outcomes, Mr Edwards mentioned any time he felt ache in his physique, he would have a panic assault and thought he was about to die.

He has since taught himself to not give it some thought an excessive amount of.

‘Even although it’s continuously in the back of my thoughts, I simply do not give it consideration. If you give it consideration, you’re losing all of this power on one thing which may occur,’ he mentioned.

Instead of specializing in the disease, Mr Edwards is considering his legacy and the way he can ‘elevate’ the hairdressing business whereas giving alternatives to individuals who need to enter the sector.

‘I need to be sure that when that is all completed, that I’ve left a legacy of accelerating salaries for hairdressers, ensuring that folks perceive it’s a profession and a profession selection, not simply a profession for dropouts.’