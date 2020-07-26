Laptop 14 Inch Windows 10 – Winnovo Computer 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Intel Celeron HD IPS Display SSD Extension Touch Numeric Keypad WiFi HDMI USB3.0 (Space Grey)



Touch Numeric Keypad: The numeric keypad of the netbook was creatively designed on the touchpad. The activation begins and ends at a slight slide up/down, so that your digital entry will become easier

Dual Band WiFi: By supporting 2.4G and 5G WiFi signals, you will get more stable and smoother Internet surfing through this laptop 14 inch. And, the 10000mAh battery provides excellent endurance: 5-6 hours working, 3-4 hours video playback, so you could have fun in the Internet word as long as you want

Storage Extension: If the built-in 64GB eMMC is full, you can simply expand it through 2 ways: add a TF card (up to 128GB), and add a M.2 SSD (Up to 512GB)

Rich Interfaces: This laptop windows 10 is equipped with all the interfaces you need: USB3.0, Mini HDMI, 3.5mm ear jack, TF card slot, which are plug-and-play, so that you could easily deal with various occasions