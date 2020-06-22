LAPD Sued By Arrested Protester Who Claims Brutal Treatment

Exclusive

A woman who says she was treated like an animal after getting arrested at a protest in the wake of George Floyd‘s death, is taking legal action from the LAPD and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department over an alleged nights terror whilst in confinement.

Laura Montilla just sued the City of L.A., Police Chief Michel Moore as well as other L.A. law enforcement officials … claiming she and a bunch of other peaceful BLM protesters were wrangled up like cattle earlier this month by cops who showed no humanity.

In her docs, obtained by TMZ, Montilla claims a bunch of officers in riot gear prevented her yet others from leaving a June 1 protest when a 5 PM curfew went in to effect. She claims they pounced on protesters and arrested them.

She goes on to express they were all thrown on buses and detained for a number of hours without food or medical attention. Montilla also says cops never told them where they certainly were and claims they never read her Miranda rights.

It gets worse … Montilla says some individuals were having panic attacks and pissing themselves on the bus, nevertheless the police ignored them … as well as allegedly tried drowning out their cries by blasting loud heavy metal and rock music. She also says cops “aggressively touched and groped her body by patting their hands aggressively on her vagina and breasts in four separate instances.”

Montilla also claims her zip ties were on so tight, she lost feeling in her right hand and had bruises and abrasions for days after her arrest.