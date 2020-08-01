LAPD releases video showing protester shot in head with ‘less-lethal’ round

The event, which occurred 5 days after the killing of George Floyd, is being examined by LAPD’s Force Investigation Division, according to LAPD.

The videos reveals cops advancing towards protesters right before sundown on May 30, with cops requiring officers with bean bag shotguns and rubber projectile launchers to come to the front.

The protester, determined by cops as C.J. Montano, can be seen on video dealing with the line of officers with his hands up as the cops line moves on. After cops start shooting bean bag and foam projectile rounds, the male all of a sudden drops to the ground.

According to LAPD, Montano rushed to his feet and left, and was later on required to the medical facility for treatment.

Montano’s attorneys state he sustained extreme injuries, consisting of a terrible brain injury, throughout the event. “The body worn video makes it abundantly clear that our client, while standing with his hands up and posing no threat whatsoever, was shot in his head by officers who intentionally subjected him to deadly force,” states a declaration from Baum Hedlund Aristei & & Goldman, the law office representing Montano. Montano’s lawyers state they have actually sued for undefined damages with the city. Police called the bean bag and foam rounds less-lethal projectiles. LAPD states the foam round is “intended to cause pain,” however is created so that it does not permeate somebody’s body. Officers were targeting protesters who were “throwing objects at the officers, such as rocks, glass bottles, and frozen water bottles,” cops stated. “Investigators have made repeated attempts to interview Montano, but so far he has refused those requests,”Capt Gisselle Espinoza stated in a video declaration. Police representative Josh Rubenstein stated the LAPD is not drawing any conclusions regarding whether the officers broke policies or the law. The examination might use up to a year, he stated.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg reported and composed in LosAngeles CNN’s Steve Almasy composed in Atlanta.

