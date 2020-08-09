LAPD Pushes Back Against Mayor’s Threat to Cut Utilities at House Parties

Exclusive

The LAPD is pressing back against Mayor Eric Garcetti‘s threat to eliminate power at houses defying COVID-19 orders … since polices do not desire anymore beef with residents.

Here’s the offer … Garcetti licensed the city to shut off water and electrical power to locals who have huge parties in infraction of health orders, and he put LAPD in charge of making those demands with the Department of Water and Power.



So, if polices react to a house and discover a big celebration decreasing– like the one last week in Los Angeles that ended with a deadly shooting– officers can make the call to eliminate utilities there within 48 hours.

LAPD sources inform TMZ … no officer desires to shut the power off at a house, in part since numerous folks are currently pissed at polices. We’re informed they ‘d rather concentrate on minimizing genuine criminal offense, and not shutting off house needs.

Our sources state if the choice is left to officers’ discretion … really couple of will follow through with Garcetti’s threat.

