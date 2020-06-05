LAPD Officers Break Windows to Pull Alleged Looters Out of Car

Exclusive

A swarm of LAPD officers tracked down a sedan, smashed the hell out of the automobile’s home windows … and shortly yanked out the occupants throughout a reasonably violent arrest of alleged looters.

Law enforcement sources inform TMZ … a helicopter tracked the automobile leaving an Urban Outfitters Wednesday in Hollywood, a retailer that had been looted. When officers on the bottom caught up to the automobile, we’re informed the driving force revved the engine … allegedly lurching towards a cop.

As you’ll be able to see a number of officers destroyed the facet home windows to haul the driving force and passengers out of the automobile. They allegedly refused to exit on their very own. One girl appeared to be barely injured from damaged glass, and one other went down laborious as officers tried to cuff her.

The trunk was allegedly chock full of garments from Urban Outfitters — full with merchandise tags nonetheless on them — in accordance to our legislation enforcement sources.