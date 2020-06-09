LAPD Officer Who Repeatedly Punched Man Charged with Assault

By
Jasyson
-

Breaking News
April 2020

An LAPD cop who was caught on video giving a person a beating earlier in 2010 is now going to trial … he’s been charged with assault by the District Attorney.

Los Angeles County D.A. Jackie Lacey declared the demand Tuesday towards Officer Frank Hernandez — who video clip shows pummeled a man with his fists this past April out in Boyle Heights.  As we documented, the police officer was answering a demand trespass. Hernandez now encounters one count up of criminal offence assault below color of specialist.

At the time, Hernandez and his companion encountered the particular guy having seen him over a lot this individual allegedly had not been supposed to be about — yet after neglecting to keep the area totally on the officers’ orders, things got heated … and eventually, they came to blows.

According to the Deb.A., Hernandez is arrested of frequently punching you over a dozens of times on the head, throat and entire body. The Deb.A. telephone calls it “a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer. In this case, we believe the force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable.”

If guilty, Hernandez encounters up to 36 months behind bars.



Source link

Post Views: 20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR