LAPD Officer Who Repeatedly Punched Man Charged with Assault



Play video content

Breaking News

April 2020

An LAPD cop who was caught on video giving a person a beating earlier in 2010 is now going to trial … he’s been charged with assault by the District Attorney.

Los Angeles County D.A. Jackie Lacey declared the demand Tuesday towards Officer Frank Hernandez — who video clip shows pummeled a man with his fists this past April out in Boyle Heights. As we documented, the police officer was answering a demand trespass. Hernandez now encounters one count up of criminal offence assault below color of specialist.

AGRO COP ATTACKS NON CHAOTIC FOO WITHIN BOYLE LEVELS pic.twitter.com/VPeIpVG4YG — FOOS GONE OUTRAGEOUS (@foosgonewild) May 5, 2020

@foosgonewild

At the time, Hernandez and his companion encountered the particular guy having seen him over a lot this individual allegedly had not been supposed to be about — yet after neglecting to keep the area totally on the officers’ orders, things got heated … and eventually, they came to blows.

According to the Deb.A., Hernandez is arrested of frequently punching you over a dozens of times on the head, throat and entire body. The Deb.A. telephone calls it “a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer. In this case, we believe the force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable.”