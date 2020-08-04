LAPD officer among dozens seen without masks or social distancing at Hollywood party

The event triggered an examination by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, and the LAPD stated the department is now trying to recognize LAPD staff members, who might have remained in participation.

The LAPD officer, who a source determined to CNN as an existing officer in the LAPD’s southwest department, talked to CNN on the night of theparty

.

The officer safeguarded the event Friday night stating, “Everybody is either family or works at the same place so that’s why we don’t have Covid concerns. They micro-group or whatever with each other and everyone’s been tested and everything. That’s why we all know that everyone in there is cool.”

“If you’re so concerned, why don’t you call the police,” the LAPD officer stated as CNN attempted to observe the party.

CNN is not calling the officer, as recognizing his image might affect his security as a copsofficer . Inside the bar, dozens of individuals were clearly noticeable through the bar’s windows from the walkway Friday night, drinking mixed drinks under flashing lights to club music so loud that it vibrated security bars. CNN was tipped off to the occasion by a source with direct understanding of the party, who was informed it would include 100 to 150 police workers at Sassafras Saloon. Attendees got in through the back entrance, where a little desk with a candle light welcomed them outside. The owners of the Sassafras Saloon leased the bar out to somebody who wished to “honor a group of first responders,” according to Lisa Strangis, a spokesperson for …

Read The Full Article