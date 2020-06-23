LAPD cop ‘finds a tampon in his Starbucks Frappuccino’

An LAPD cop has claimed to locate a tampon in his Starbucks Frappuccino after drinking half of it in what police unions are calling a ‘disgusting’ assault on an officer.

The cop was off-duty but used his police credit union debit card to fund the drink, according to Fox. It is unclear if that he was in uniform.

He had bought it in a Starbucks inside a Target in Los Angeles. Halfway through drinking it, the officer found the tampon.

He returned into the store to complain and now the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Last week, there clearly was uproar over police officers who have been believed to are becoming ill after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes.

The NYPD tweeted that they’d been targeted but it ended up the officers never actually suffered any observeable symptoms and the tweet was an ‘overreaction’.

The incidents come amid a backdrop of outcry over America’s policing and widespread calls to overhaul it.

The LA Police Protective League said the Starbucks incident was ‘[a] disgusting assault on a officer carried out by someone with hatred in their heart’.

‘We hope they’re publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions,’ the League said.

Neither the cop nor the employee allegedly involved has been identified.

On June 15 three officers, who have been based in the Bronx but on protest duty in Lower Manhattan, ordered milkshakes from Shake Shack but found they smelled and tasted odd plus they suspected they’d bleach in them.

However, those officers never felt sick and threw the drinks away.

Yet the mishap escalated into a crime scene investigation where caution tape was set up, evidence was collected, and the Detective’s Endowment Association claimed the cops were ‘intentionally poisoned’.

The NYC Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association tweeted that ‘NYC cops cannot even take a meal without coming under attack’.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Councilman Ritchie Torress are demanding a probe to the unions’ ‘inflammatory’ behavior.

In Georgia, a female police officer was dubbed ‘Officer Karen’ for tearfully claiming that she thought her McMuffin from McDonald’s was tampered with.