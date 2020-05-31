LAPD Chief Makes Peace with Protesters, Says George Floyd Was Murdered



The high canine of the LAPD made progress with protesters in Los Angeles this weekend, getting them to relax and retreat … after he admitted George Floyd had been murdered.

Here’s Chief of Police Michel Moore speaking to protesters within the City of Angels this weekend, explaining his and his officers’ intentions — telling the group the cops weren’t there to hurt or arrest anybody … simply to deal with a hearth that was raging within the background.

He lastly will get everybody’s consideration when one of many extra vocal protesters tells everybody behind him that Moore had admitted to him that, in his opinion, George was in reality murdered by Derek Chauvin — which acquired cheers of approval from nearly everybody there.

Moore then involves a mutual understanding with the protesters … no bottles or rocks ought to thrown, and it is all good. It’s fairly outstanding, particularly coming THE face of the division. You would hope his method to dealing with protesters will trickle down the ranks.



It’s additionally changing into an increasing number of clear that a variety of cops on the market are listening to the frustrations of the protesters and adjusting their habits in dealing with them accordingly. We noticed one officer yank one other officer’s knee off a man’s neck. Now, check out this.

Unclear the place this video was shot, however it seems to indicate a cop placing his knee UNDER a protester’s head whereas they’re being detained — seemingly to offer assist/consolation.