Laos Tightens Border Controls as COVID Cases Surge in Vietnam

Laos is tightening up controls along its eastern border to avoid COVID-19 from going into with visitors from surrounding Vietnam, where cases of brand-new infection have actually risen in current days, Lao sources state.

Authorities have actually put brand-new constraints in location at all points of entry from Vietnam, an authorities from the Lao Security Ministry’s Immigration Department informed RFA’s Lao Service onAug 7.

“Whoever comes in has to have a medical certificate issued within the last 72 hours from the COVID Center in Vietnam, and they then have to be quarantined for 14 days in Laos,” the authorities stated, speaking on condition of privacy.

Vietnamese building employees and technical professionals going into Laos to deal with dams or assist develop the brand-new Lao National Assembly Building in the capital, Vientiane, should strictly abide by all brand-new preventive steps, the authorities included.

Residents of Sekong province in southern Laos on the other hand voiced worries that individuals from Vietnam’s seaside city of Danang, where the varieties of infections continued to climb today, may slip undetected throughout the border into Laos.

“I’m afraid because our Dak Jung district is only 100 kilometers from Danang,” one Sekong homeowner stated, including, “Three or 4 of our towns near the border will be on lockdown up until Aug …