Laos Moves Forward Plans to Build Seventh Large-Scale Mekong River Dam

The Lao authorities has moved ahead plans to construct what could be the nation’s seventh massive dam on the Mekong River, one other venture within the nation’s formidable technique to grow to be the “Battery of Southeast Asia” within the face of deepening environmental and social considerations.

Residents of Laos and Thailand, in addition to worldwide specialists and environmentalists, say the venture is pointless and would add to stress on the Mekong area, already struggling to address the influence of a number of Chinese dams.

The 684-megawatt Sanakham dam, with a projected completion date of 2028, would be part of the presently operational Xayaburi and Don Sahong dams. Three dams — Pak Beng, Pak Lay, and Luang Prabang dams – are beneath development, whereas the Phougnoi dam stays within the early planning phases.

The Datang Sanakham Hydropower Company, a subsidiary of China’s Datang International Power Generation, is ready to start development later this 12 months.

The authorities submitted a proposal for the Sanakham venture to the Mekong River Commission (MRC), on September 9, 2019. The MRC is an inter-governmental company that works with regional governments to handle the river’s sources.

The proposal signifies that the dam could be in-built Vientiane province’s Sanakham district, about 155 kilometers (96 miles) north of the capital.

The proposal additionally included the outcomes of a feasibility examine and an environmental influence evaluation (EIA) of the brand new venture, an official of the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines instructed RFA’s Lao Service in a written assertion Tuesday.

“There are many things to do and many steps or processes to go through because this is the Mekong we’re talking about. The project has not yet been approved,” mentioned the official, who requested anonymity for authorized causes.

The official added that the MRC would conduct its prior session course of concerning the venture with different members of the fee inside six months. The MRC consists of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Under MRC process, a nation proposing a dam on the mainstream of the river notifies the opposite international locations within the grouping earlier than going forward with the venture.

Pre-notification initiates a six-month analysis the place member states can assess the potential influence of the dam on ecosystems and livelihoods and counsel cures, though activists query the effectiveness of the method because the MRC lacks energy to implement suggestions.

The Lao public nonetheless appears to have been left in the dead of night.

This file photograph of the Mekong River slightly below the proposed Sanakham dam website, May 11, 2020.

Citizen Journalist

“We heard the news [about the dam proposal], but we don’t’ know all the details. We don’t know what the government is going to do,” a resident of Sanakham district, who requested anonymity to communicate freely, instructed RFA Tuesday.

“Large dams are scary. We’re afraid of flooding above the dam area, and those living downstream are afraid too,” the resident mentioned.

Another Sanakham resident instructed RFA, “Compared to previous years, the Mekong River is drier this year. It’s all due to the impact of the dams. Dams can hold and release water.”

“The Mekong River will be drier because of the dams in China, the Xayaburi dam and in the near future the Sanakham dam. Water has to pass through many dams before it can reach [our area] and that could be 50 percent less water [than usual],” she mentioned.

A resident of the capital metropolis mentioned he was opposed to the dam as a result of it might make droughts worse.

“The dam is not necessary. We don’t need it. Laos has too many dams already,” the person, who requested anonymity, instructed RFA Wednesday.

“The dams will cause more droughts. Look at the Mekong right now. It’s never been this dry. We’re in a [climate] crisis,” he mentioned.

Another nameless resident of the capital instructed RFA, “We’ve build countless numbers of dams so we can become the “Battery of Southeast Asia,” however the extra dams we construct, the costlier electrical energy will get.”

“The Sanakham dam will have a major impact,” mentioned a fisheries professional in Laos.

“The Chinese may comply with the international standards in terms of environmental protection, but [when it comes to] displacing villagers, all they’ll do is just give money to the Lao government then the government will pay out compensation. The Chinese don’t care about the impact that much,” the fish professional mentioned.

Based on the venture’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, 1,127 residents of three villages within the space have to be totally resettled whereas 1,808 individuals in ten different villages require relocation.

An Lao economist instructed RFA, “Having too many dams is dangerous, however energy is vital for financial improvement.

Opposition in Thailand

In neighboring Thailand opposition to the Sanakham dam is mounting.

“I don’t want another dam,” a consultant of the Love Chiang Khan Network, who requested anonymity so as to communicate freely, instructed RFA.

The community is a gaggle of environmentalists within the Chiang Khan district of Thailand’s Loei Province, which is located close by the deliberate dam website.

“Already all the fishermen have been affected by the Xayaburi dam and the Chinese dams [further upstream]. They are worried about food, and now fish have become scarce. I wonder if there will be any fish left in the future,” the environmentalist mentioned.

“The MRC must do a transboundary impact study, but up until now there have not been any serious studies of this kind for any of the dams,” mentioned Montri Chanthavong of the Mekong Butterfly civic group.

International Rivers mentioned that the demand for vitality in Thailand shouldn’t be sufficient to justify the development of yet one more dam on the guarantees of promoting the surplus vitality to Laos’ huge neighbor.

“We don’t need the Sanakham dam because energy reserves in Thailand are 40 percent greater than the demand. So this dam is not worth bulding,” Phairin Sohsai, the Thai coordinator for International Rivers, instructed RFA.

“It will further destroy the Mekong river. We are just now realizing that the impact from the Xayaburi dam is more obvious and serious,” she mentioned.

“Thailand shouldn’t buy power from this project because it will be a great burden on the [Thai] people. Thailand should look for alternative energy sources that will be cheaper than power from dams,” Sohsai added.

Representatives of the Thai authorities additionally plan to voice considerations over the venture.

Somkiat Prajamwong, director of Thailand’s Office of Natural Water Resources, Wednesday instructed BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service, that he would convey up considerations expressed by locals concerning the Mekong River at a gathering of the MRC subsequent month.

“Laos’ dam proposal is in line with the MRC procedures. Next, Laos needs to prepare information and present it to the four members early next month,” he mentioned, referring to the Procedures for Notification, Prior Consultation and Agreement (PNPCA), that are required earlier than a dam venture could be agreed upon.

“We initially acknowledge the proposal and have told the [MRC] members to present opinions on the possible negative impacts of the dam so we can try to find a way to mitigate the problems we often experience,” Somkiat mentioned.

International Experts

Several worldwide specialists instructed RFA that Laos’ unwavering intention to construct yet one more dam on the Mekong was unwise, given its potential influence.

“The proven fact that the developer has already constructed entry roads to the positioning is simply additional affirmation that that Lao authorities is dedicated to continuing with this venture no matter any considerations neighboring international locations, the worldwide group and doubtlessly affected native communities might have,” Bruce Shoemaker, an impartial researcher who has labored in Laos since 1990, instructed RFA.

A resident of Sanakham district confirmed to RFA that highway development is ongoing.

“Yes, they are going to pave a road all the way to the [Mekong] river bank, and this road will encircle Sanakham District,” he mentioned.

But Chansaveng Boungnong, the director basic for the vitality and mines ministry’s Department of Energy and Policy and Planning, denied that the roads had been being constructed upfront of the venture.

“We’ve not done anything yet. The project has not yet been approved,” he mentioned.

“It’s not going to be easy. It has to go through the process of the prior consultation (PNPCA) in compliance with 1995 Mekong Agreement. Relocation of the villagers has not even taken place yet,” he added.

Shoemaker mentioned the dam would trigger environmental and social hurt.

“There is widespread scientific acknowledgement and understanding of the unfavourable impacts–to fisheries, the broader surroundings and the livelihoods of thousands and thousands of people–of the mainstream Mekong dams,” he mentioned.

“It is unlucky to see the worldwide group, by means of the Mekong River Commission, endorsing and supporting yet one more meaningless native session train. The Lao authorities is clearly already dedicated to proceed with one other harmful mainstream hydropower venture, it doesn’t matter what the outcomes of those consultations is perhaps,” he added.

Another professional mentioned Laos has but to safe a marketplace for all of the electrical energy it plans to generate.

“Most of the new projects to go through the MRC PNPCA process have yet to find markets for their power, so it’s puzzling that Pak Beng, Pak Lay, Phu Ngoy, and now Sanakham are moving through these protocols,” mentioned Brian Eyler, director of the Stimson Center’s Southeast Asia Program in Washington.

“The previous 12 months extra so than any earlier 12 months within the historical past of damming the Mekong, ought to ship a transparent sign to coverage makers that mainstream Mekong dams ship devastating impacts to the mighty river’s pure useful resource base,” Eyler added, referring to extreme drought circumstances that wreaked havoc on the area in 2019 and early 2020.

“Alternatives are commercially viable and must be thought-about,” mentioned Eyler

Reported by RFA’s Lao Service and BenarNews. Translated by Max Avary. Written in English by Eugene Whong.