Laos faces sovereign default as forex reserves dip below $1bn

Laos faces a growing risk of debt distress and sovereign default, according to credit rating agencies and economic advisers, as coronavirus and a debt-laden power sector take their toll on one of Asia’s poorest countries.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen below $1bn, less than Laos’ annual debt payments, and ministry of finance officials have asked China, the country’s biggest creditor, for advice on a possible restructuring, the Financial Times has learnt.

Moody’s Investors Service last month downgraded Laos’ issuer rating a notch to Caa2 from B3, deep in “junk” territory, and changed its outlook to negative. It said that the country faced “severe liquidity stress, given the sizeable debt payments coming due this year and persisting until 2025”.

Analysts are particularly concerned about commercial financing raised by Laos in the bond market in neighbouring Thailand, which it has tapped regularly in recent years but has not returned to in 2020.

“It will be difficult for Laos to access international bond markets in this environment, and prospects for rolling over its existing obligations in the Thai bond market appear increasingly challenging,” said Jeremy Zook, director of Asia sovereign ratings with Fitch Ratings. “The government…