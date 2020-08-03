Lao Farm Worker Beaten, Tied Up, In Dispute at Chinese Banana Plantation

A young worker was beaten, surprised and bound by his companies at a Chinese banana plantation in northwestern Laos in a dispute over working hours, his family members stated.

Lou Xiong’s family members state he was beaten and surprised by Lao and Chinese companies at a Chinese banana plantation in Hin Heuap District of Vientiane Province after he informed them he was “too tired” to work.

His companies– the Phaly Company which runs a 500- hectare banana farm with numerous hundred employees– rejected they beat Lou Xiong and stated he strolled off the task throughout harvest season in infraction of his agreement.

“I’m human; I’m too tired; it’s already 7:00 p.m.; I can’t work anymore; I’ll come back to work tomorrow,” a relative of Lou Xiong, an ethic minority Hmong in his late teenagers, estimated him as explaining the occurrence recently.

“Suddenly, he was beaten up by five Lao and Chinese men, then taken to the office where he was held at knife point and asked by the Chinese boss: ‘Do you want to die?’” the relative, who spoke on condition of privacy, informed RFA’s Lao Service.

Lou Xiong and his other half, who likewise worked at the plantation were informed to take their individual valuables, and provided 3 million kip ($331), the relative stated.

RFA was not able to separately confirm the household’s account of the …