Lao Democracy Activist Still Missing After a Year, as Thai Police Investigation ‘Stalls’

A Lao democracy activist who vanished under mysterious circumstances in Thailand last year is still missing, with Thai police saying no progress has been made in the investigation into his disappearance.

Od Sayavong, aged 34 at the time he went missing, disappeared in Bangkok on Aug. 26, 2019 after telling a roommate he would be home for dinner, Od’s roommate told RFA in an earlier report, adding that Od’s involvement in politics was the most likely reason for his disappearance.

“He had come out to protest against the [Lao] government, and most recently he had posted a video clip online criticizing the Lao government during the time of the ASEAN meetings in Thailand,” the roommate said.

Thai efforts to find answers to Od’s disappearance have now stalled, a police official at the Bung Kum police station in Bangkok told RFA’s Lao Service on Aug. 21, five days before the anniversary of Od’s disappearance.

“Our investigators have sent all the documents we have about this case to the government departments that are working on it, and U.N. officials also came to the station to talk to us about this,” the police official said.

“There has been no progress in this case for now,” he said.

Sunai Phasuk, an advisor in Thailand to the rights group Human Rights Watch, meanwhile…