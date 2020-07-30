LANMU TV Mount Clip Stand Holder Compatible with Xbox 360 Kinect Sensor (Black)



Price: $7.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 17:02:16 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Compatibility

Compatible with xbox 360 kinect sensor,allowing the Kinect to be placed on your TV.

Not compatible with Xbox One Kinect.

Ideal solution for mounting the kinect sensor above TV, don’t worry about the kinect taking up your space.

TV Mount Clip



Convenient and Adjustable

The TV mount clip provides unobtrusive mounting, support for mounting in TV or entertainment center.

Easy to Use, simply mount the clip on your TV without additional tools.

If you have a thicker TV, you can adjust the TV clip fitment by pressing the back tabs on the TV clip inwards to pull out the extension arm.

When you don’t use the clip, you can fold it and put it in the drawer.

Adjustable

Foldable

Portable

Space-saving

Color Selection

Black

Black

Black

Compatibility

Xbox 360 Kinect Sensor

Xbox 360 Kinect Sensor

Xbox 360 Kinect Sensor

Package

1

1

1

Brand

LANMU

LANMU

LANMU

Save Space: The tv mount clip provides unobtrusive mounting,ideal solution for mounting the kinect sensor above tv,don’t worry about the kinect taking up your space.

Convenient and Adjustable: Ideal for installation on flat screen TVs,giving you a better experience.If you have a thicker TV,you can adjust the tv clip fitment by pressing the back tabs on the tv clip inwards to pull out the extension arm.

Easy to Use: Simply mount the clip on your TV without additional tools.

Warranty:LANMU provides lifetime warranty and friendly after-sale service,makes sure the Risk-free shopping for you.