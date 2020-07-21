LANGTU Membrane Gaming Keyboard, Colorful LED Backlit Quiet Keyboard for Study, All-Metal Panel USB Wired 25 Keys Anti-ghosting Computer Keyboard 104 Keys – L1 Black/Silver



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 18:41:12 UTC – Details)



It has been tested that having a completely silent keyboard (with absolutely no sound feedback) slows down typing speed. We have therefore made sure that the keyboard still keeps some sound, without being noisy.

★==METAL PANEL KEYBOARD== The keyboard is designed with Aluminum alloy panel. Cool brushed metal panel not only enhances the texture of the keyboard, but also extremely improves durability of the whole keyboard. It has water-resistant function, you don’t have to worry about spilled liquids damaging the keyboard

★==RESPONSIVE KEYS== All keys offers very precise keystrokes, ideal for work or gaming.The double-colored injection keycaps offers crystal clear uniform backlighting and the letters will never fade away

★==COOL RAINBOW BACKLIGHT== The colorful keyboard has 7-color rainbow LED backlight, and each key is colored brightly, so you can type and play games even in a dark environment without difficulty, and the soft light won’t hurt your eyes. You can adjust the brightness and breathing speed of the backlit according to your preference. Let you immerse the game world in a cool atmosphere(Noted: The light is not RGB, the color of the light can’t not be changed)

★==BEST DESIGN== The scientific stair-step keycap design makes it easy for the finger to reach all keys, maximizing the comfort of your hand to meet the needs of a long-time game or work. 25 keys Anti-ghosting technology allows you to use more combination to win a game. 12 combinations of multimedia keys facilitate the operation of your work or game and improve efficiency

★==STRONG COMPATIBILITY & QUALITY ASSURANCE== LANGTU gaming keyboard meets the need of gamers, typists, programmers, writers, and combines your office and gaming experience. No driver needed, Plug-and-Play. Support Windows 2000 / 10/8/7 / ME / XP / VISTA, MAC, Linus. We stand behind our product, If you are unsatisfied with the product for any reason, please contact us and we will be happy to assist you