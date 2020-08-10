Lane Thomas Tests Positive For COVID-19

Outfielder Lane Thomas it the most recentSt Louis Cardinal to evaluate positive for coronavirus, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Major League Baseball had actually currently revealed the cancellation of the Cardinals upcoming series with the Pirates, significance they stay stuck on simply 5 video games played. They have actually now missed out on 13 successive video games, and it’s still uncertain when they’ll go back to play. It’s unclear how serious any of the Cardinals cases are, though President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak did state that a number of gamers went to the health center, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

The Cardinals have actually now had 10 gamers and 7 team member test positive,per Bob Nightengale of USA Today There aren’t thought to be anymore positive tests coming, though the company has actually extended its effort with contact tracing and energetic screening will continue. If there disappear newly-discovered positive tests moving on, it’s possible that the Cardinals might go back to play this weekend. In order for that discussion to take place, nevertheless, the Cardinals will initially search for successive days without a positive test, per Rogers.