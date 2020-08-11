Lane Johnson has funny reaction to being activated off COVID/reserve list

With Big Ten season canceled, can groups sign up with another conference for a year? by Steven Kubitza

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles responds after a goal versus the Chicago Bears in the 3rd quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lane Johnson is delighted to be back with the Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL is set on playing a complete season in 2020 and one preventative measure is having a reserve list for gamers who either test favorable for COVID-19 or can be found in contact with somebody bring the infection. The latter depends upon everybody being sincere and following the procedure.

Players throughout the NFL have actually struck the list currently and one huge name was Philadelphia Eagles offending lineman LaneJohnson The offensive take on is a three-time Pro Bowler and published about a favorable test back on July 29.

It appears all has worked out as the group revealed his return Tuesday early morning. Johnson responded with a best GIF on Twitter.

Lane Johnson makes his return

The NFL has seen an excellent quantity of gamers pull out for health issues and it is clear there are some high-risk people in the league. Someone like Johnson who is noted at over 300 pounds falls under that classification. A favorable COVID-19 test is …