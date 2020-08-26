Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died

“He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him,” Camryn composed onInstagram “He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go.”

Camryn did not expose the cause of Clifford’s death.

The Cliffords have a popular YouTube channel, Cam &Fam, which boasted 1.3 million customers. Their videos consisted of video blog sites, Q &As, and other bits recording their life as teen moms and dads. The channel started in 2018, after Camryn got pregnant at 16 and started publishing videos.