Lando Norris: How McLaren star has turned F1 potential into brilliance









Team unity at McLaren played its part in the flying start to the growing season enjoyed by Lando Norris. But so also did the sophomore driver’s superb personal performances.

Norrs is flying high following the opening two races of the season round the Red Bull Ring. Over those two weekends that he delivered performances littered with sparkling moments of brilliance to obtain his 2nd season of F1 underway.

There was his superb fourth-fastest qualifying lap for the Austrian Grand Prix and his stunning late chase-down of the 5s penalty gap to Lewis Hamilton the next day to secure his first podium. This was followed up a week later with a similar late charge that took him past three cars within the last two laps to win the ‘Class B’ battle virtually at risk once again.

It’s clear he’s very comfortable in his environment at both McLaren and within the sport’s top category.

3:24 SkyPad analysis as Anthony Davidson compares the final-lap onboards of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP SkyPad analysis as Anthony Davidson compares the final-lap onboards of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP

There were times last year when, for all his great potential, he did look like a rookie. Just small things, letting the set up get off him at the same time of changing track temperatures, or leaving the door open on-track in a moment of inattentiveness, with so many demands flooding his brain.

But in those two opening races he looked very much the finished product.

It was like during the off-season his mind had was able to put most of the component pieces together in exactly the required way to deliver – brilliantly – each time he sat in the vehicle.

The one exception was the three-place grid penalty that he picked up for passing under yellows all through Friday practice, when that he was perhaps distracted by chest pains, about which he said, “It’s not so much my back but something inside. When I hit the brakes and cornering I am getting some compression from the G force and it is causing a lot of pain.” The problem was ‘identified and understood’ by Sunday sufficient reason for the help of painkillers he was much more comfortable.

2:55 Lando Norris gained three places on an unbelievable final lap at the Styrian GP in order to complete fifth for McLaren Lando Norris gained three places on a great final lap at the Styrian GP to finish fifth for McLaren

Norris, Sainz and McLaren riding high together

His arrival at McLaren, first being an occasional Friday driver late 2018, has coincided with the young team’s upward competitive trajectory. He’s element of that journey they are all on and it’s a happy ship.

It’s a very different dynamic to when the great champion Fernando Alonso’s late career days were being frustrated by the competitive limitations of the car/engine 2015-18. It was no-one’s fault, but the trajectories of driver and team were not well-matched and it inevitably created a tension.

That’s false with the Norris/Carlos Sainz partnership – and even though that pairing will be broken up next year, with Sainz’s recruitment by Ferrari and his replacement by Daniel Ricciardo, it’s still functioning very well.

5:07 Lando Norris speaks to Sky F1’s Jenson Button and Simon Lazenby after taking an incredible fifth for McLaren at the Styrian GP. Lando Norris speaks to Sky F1’s Jenson Button and Simon Lazenby after taking an incredible fifth for McLaren at the Styrian GP.

This harmonious relationship was actually a crucial element of Norris’ lead to the second of the Austrian races. In the first race Norris and Sainz were battling hard on-track, with both Sergio Perez sufficient reason for each other, in the late stages. They even rubbed tyres on a single occasion. That battle delayed Norris dealing with within the necessary 5s penalty gap of Hamilton and could have cost him the podium. It didn’t, but only because of a quite stunning final lap, which also garnered him the additional point for fastest lap.

In the Styrian Grand Prix Sainz – with his own Class B-dominating race ruined by a long pit stop delay – played the team game to allow Norris on his much newer tyres to pass and attack those ahead. Without that, Norris would not will be in place to took advantage of the Lance Stroll/Ricciardo Turn 3 incident to pass both them and the crippled car of Perez two corners at home.

Norris and Sainz have an infamously great buddy, jokey sort of relationship but remain deeply competitive with each other. It’s to the credit of these both this hasn’t spilt over into any acrimony.

But Norris accepts it may not at all times be so and pre-season said, “We’re going to probably fall out once or twice in terms of getting frustrated together, [if] that he holds me up… or I hold him up or something. Not purposely, because I don’t think it’s going to ever go that far. But you lose out on a posture or something because you’re racing, or you’re alongside and you squeeze him and he has to run off or I must run off the track. You’re going to have something like that, and someone’s going to be annoyed about any of it and one folks is going to be unhappy. Yes, I believe that is going to happen.”

In the first two races they’ve each qualified once on the second row and each set a fastest race lap. This looks set to be an epic intra-team contest and Norris is much better-equipped to fight it in his sophomore season.