Lando Norris after passing three on final Styrian GP lap: ‘My best F1 race’







Lando Norris hailed the Styrian GP as his best race in Formula 1 after the young Brit enjoyed yet another incredible final lap, passing three cars in a matter of corners, to just take fifth for McLaren.

Norris was running eighth heading in to Lap 71 but overtook both Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll as they scrapped for position, before using Sergio Perez’s damaged car to pick off another Racing Point.

The 10 points mean Norris is really a brilliant third in the championship, as his charge came only a week after he secured his first F1 podium with a fastest lap of typically the race on his final effort perfectly Spielberg routine.

“It was a a really good race for me, probably my best one I’ve done in Formula 1,” Norris, 20, told Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes.

The McLaren youngster and then joined Jenson Button plus Simon Lazenby afterwards to share through their last-lap spike:

On passing Ricciardo, Stroll and Perez

Ricciardo and Stroll clashed at Turns One and Three, with Norris getting prior to the Renault prior to Turn Four and the Racing Point soon afterwards. He then approved Perez as they dropped back again with front-wing damage.

“[Passing Stroll & Ricciardo] must have been a bit fortunate, they were combating and I has been obviously dreaming about that,” said Norris. “I needed to brake a whole lot [into Turn Three] after which got typically the slipstream through Stroll then made the most of this.

“I was a little nervous nevertheless I raised at the leave [of Turn Four], We didn’t possess the most assurance of where I used to be going to turn out or obtain squeezed in order to, so I required the more secure option of assistance out.

“I waited the next half a lap, made the most of my tyre and the slipstream. It worked out perfectly. We got a bit lucky with Perez into the final corner, but this concluded one of the best races of my F1 career so far.”

On improving on race day

Norris, who had a new grid charges, started simply ninth on Sunday plus struggled within the opening period.

“The races are not one of our best factors last year, these were one of the things We worked on through the winter season into this coming year to see individuals improvements, which is helped me create a lot of assurance into the subsequent few contests.

“But I think we need to be ready for a more difficult plus tough weekend break [in Hungary].

On chest muscles pains through the entire weekend

“I started to feel it in the last few laps but I think the adrenaline was pretty overriding!”