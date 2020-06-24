Landlords fear drinkers will be put off by data rules and curbs on music and standing at the bar

Pubs are to open with a hush rather than bang without any raised voices, no loud music and a cap on numbers – and even stricter restrictions than expected.

They are among a variety of safeguards that also include a requirement that pubs, restaurants, cafes and even takeaways to collect the names and contact information on customers.

Pubs are involved this will be difficult, costly and bureaucratic – and that the measures as a whole will deter clients.

And publicans aren’t the only businesses struggling to meet the new requirements ahead of the July 4 day of freedom.

Hotels, hostels, B&Bs and the rest of the hospitality industry are also struggling to ensure they truly are ‘Covid-secure’ before July 4.

Theme parks are also told to make sure visitors do not ‘unnecessarily raise their voices’ while imposing strictly distanced queues.

And hairdressers have also been told to keep their clients’ details for 21 days, while also providing disposable PPE for clients.

So what are the challenges that every sector faces?

Pubs and Restaurants

Under the new rules, groups of friends will perhaps not be permitted to sit together in pubs and restaurants with only people from no more than two house holds allowed to share a dining table from July 4.

Publicans and restaurant owners were amazed by the guidelines, that have been published by the government yesterday and far stricter than expected.

Friends from a lot more than two households will be allowed to visit but only outside, on terraces or beer gardens, and even then, only in sets of up to six people.

If they don’t really comply, pubs risk being closed by environmental health officers or their local council.

The Information Commissioner has warned pubs and bars they must abide by data protection privacy rules around keeping information on customers secure.

This comes amid evidence from New Zealand of the misuse of the information. A lady using a Subway outlet who left her details on a contact page was subsequently pestered by a member of staff who tried to make contact with her via text, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Bosses at UKHospitality and the British Beer & Pubs Association say the need to collect customer information is a significant problem. In theory, staff will be necessary to demand contact details and keep them securely for 21 days. This is really they can be handed over to the NHS, track, trace and isolate regime.

However, the chief executive of UKHospitality, Kate Nicholls said: ‘This will probably be incredibly challenging.

‘With 11 days to go it really is just not practical to develop a brand new system in a single fell swoop.’

There will also be dilemmas around restrictions on the number of people allowed in, enforcing social distancing, handling glasses, and running pubs with table service.

A waitress in PPE at a Greene King pub in Fort St George in Cambridge, as England adjusts to the new normal

The rules for socialising include asking clients not to shout, which could spread infection, while any music, or football on TELEVISION, will be turned down.

The guidance states: ‘All venues should ensure that steps are taken fully to avoid people needing to unduly raise their voices.’

There will be no standing at the bar. There will also be controls on how many drinkers gather in a pub or beer garden.

The guidance adds: ‘Where necessary, inform customers that police and the local authorities have the powers to enforce requirements with regards to social distancing.’

Chief executive of the BBPA, Emma McClarkin said: ‘We do have significant concerns over the collection and storage of personal customer data.’

The Information Commissioner’s Office warned firms they must abide by data protection rules, ‘only collecting personal data that is necessary, making sure that it isn’t retained for longer than needed and keeping it secure.’

Temporary changes to licensing laws will allow many more licensed premises, such as for example pubs and restaurants, to offer alcohol for consumption off the premises. Pictured, people sit outside a pub that sells takeaway drinks in London

Police will retain the capacity to enter pubs to separation ‘large and irresponsible’ gatherings even after lockdown measures are eased, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that, although of the rules and regulations of the past few months will become merely guidance, some powers will remain.

Masks in shops rejected by PM Ministers were advised that masks should be worn in shops to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading – but it wasn’t made mandatory by the Government. The panel put set up to review the two-metre guidance said covering your face in ‘crowded indoor environments’ may help prevent transmission. It said: ‘The following mitigations should be applied across all settings to reduce risk’, including ‘wearing face coverings when distances of two metres cannot be kept in indoor environments where possible.’ A commuter wears a breathing apparatus as she walks through the concourse at Waterloo Station in London on June 15 The panel designated shops as somewhere where masks should be worn. But when he eased the lockdown earlier this week, Boris Johnson announced no plans to make it mandatory for individuals to wear masks in shops – just on public transport. The review panel consisted of the chief medical officer, the chief scientific advisor and the Treasury’s chief economic advisor. Last night Downing Street said they did advise people to wear masks in shops nonetheless it was not made mandatory because ‘you can leave a shop but you can’t get off a moving train’.

Pubs and restaurants have been exempted from laws that ban gatherings in excess of 30, but the spokesman added: ‘What the police will be able to do is separation large and irresponsible gatherings of over 30 people.

‘If you have a very big gathering taking place in a park or the sort of raves we have seen taking place in parts of the country in recent weeks, police could have the capacity to break those up.’

The warning came amid fears that the easing of lockdown on July 4 – a day some are talking about as ‘Super Saturday’ – could cause massive problems for the police.

The plan has been criticised by some, with Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, telling Sky News: ‘The intend to open every thing on a Saturday, I do believe is a mistake. Police forces and councils across the country will think, well why is all that happening on a Saturday?

‘The guidance around the two-metre rule does not seem to me to be as clear as it should be. It’s too nuanced and we are in need of simple messages for the public.’

Official guidance for pubs published yesterday advised landlords they should inform customers who refuse to follow social distancing rules that the police could be called.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said police would also retain the capacity to enforce the wearing of face coverings on public transport, and that local authorities will have the power to close or fine businesses perhaps not following regulations.

He added: ‘Other regulations that remain are to help enforce that people arriving in the UK quarantine for 14 days and also the powers the authorities need certainly to detain some body considered a public health risk.’

Meanwhile, laws to enable outdoor drinking, dining and shopping are to be fast-tracked through the Commons inside a week.

Ministers will today publish a Business and Planning Bill made to help the hospitality and retail sectors trade outdoors this summer.

The legislation will allow it to be easier for local authorities to turn streets over to organizations struggling to handle social distancing indoors.

Boris Johnson has asked ministers to fast-track the legislation such that it is set up by July 4, when the hospitality sector largely reopens. Controversial plans to reform Sunday trading laws have been dropped from the Bill to make sure it passes through Parliament quickly.

A government source said: ‘People speak about the cafe culture on the Continent and you want to recreate something such as that here this summer – you could call it al fresco Britain. It clearly depends on everyone adopting a can-do attitude to use and save your self the summer, but we intend to play our part by cutting red tape and getting out of the way of business.

‘You could see closed-off streets laid out with tables and chairs for dining. We are removing the dependence on planning permission for outdoor markets, so you might see small shops and boutiques which are fighting social distancing setting up market stalls.’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that, while many of the rules and regulations of the past couple of months will become merely guidance, some powers will remain. Illegal raves will be broken up by officers. Pictured, an illegal street party in Manchester (left) and Bristol (right)

The move was created to counter criticism that guidance for indoor hospitality and retail is too onerous and off-putting to clients.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith yesterday said ‘red tape and caveats’ in a huge selection of pages of guidance published for organizations would allow it to be impossible for most firms to work profitably.

But ministers hope the new outdoor freedoms may help keep many firms afloat this summer.

The focus of the legislation, which will allow outdoor trading without the need for planning permission, is on making a much more permissive business environment outdoors, where scientists believe the virus spreads notably less easily.

Temporary changes to licensing laws will allow a lot more licensed premises, such as pubs and restaurants, to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises. Pubs and restaurants will also be in a position to convert outside space such as for example car parks and terraces into seated areas.

Downing Street yesterday confirmed that hospitality businesses have already been exempted from laws that ban gatherings of more than 30 people. No 10 said police would focus on breaking up ‘large, unruly’ gatherings, such as parties in parks and illegal raves.

Hairdressers

Hairdressers have been told that they must collect the names and contact information on all their customers and keep them ‘securely’ for 21 days.

They should also give clients hand sanitisers when they enter and ensure there are disposable gowns for every single person.

Hair salons and barbers could reopen on June 15, one source has claimed. The Gatsby and Miller in Amersham is among the hairdressers that says it is ready welcome clients again

An appointment-only system must be used, something that some barbers have admitted has led to them being booked out for a number of weeks from July 4.

Alternate chairs must also be closed off and hairdressers must wear a visor.

Face-to-face procedures, such as eyelash extensions, should be avoided.

Hotels

Hotels also faced a complex pair of requirements, including urging guests to wear face masks on communal corridors and shutting off the lifts.

The Government advice asks hotels in England to urge guests to wear face masks on communal corridors. They should think about closing off the lifts, while room service orders should be left outside doors.

Families remaining in hostels and B&Bs with shared bathrooms could also be told to book slots to make use of the shower, so they can be cleaned between use.

The guidance, provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, also says all visitors should be offered hand sanitiser on entry.

Hotel owners are urged to create a checklist of commonly-touched areas in bedrooms which staff must clean after every guest checks out. They are also encouraged to stagger check-in and check-out times.

As with pubs, no loud music should be played. Large groups, live performances and communal dancing are banned.

Theme Parks

Theme parks must ensure that customers use hand sanitisers on the way in.

When it concerns queueing, a guard should be posted to ensure social distancing, while another is allowed to be aware of terror threats.

All customer details should be kept for 21 days, to help the test and trace system in case of an outbreak.

Timed tickets should be printed, with one-way systems around the park.

However, the most eyebrow-raising measure will certainly be the government’s attempts to limit noise in theme parks.

To do this, they request that no loud music is played, to discourage folks from shouting, and they also request other steps are taken fully to stop visitors from ‘unnecessarily raising their voices’.

Pools, gyms and leisure centres

Though still barred from re-opening on July 4, there is certainly hope that gyms and leisure centres could reopen by the end of the month, the Government said yesterday after leisure bosses accused them of ‘ignoring the health of the nation’.

Olympians condemned delays to the reopening of sporting and fitness centres.

Tanni Grey-Thompson, who won 11 Paralympic golds for Britain, yesterday warned Boris Johnson that more than 2,800 sports facilities were in danger of closure, risking 100,000 jobs.

In a letter to the Prime Minister she said that many in the industry had ‘lost faith’ in the Government’s strategy. Baroness Grey-Thompson, who chairs the leisure industry body ukactive, said: ‘To lose these facilities in the midst of the biggest health crisis could set back public health for a generation.’

She said safety plans submitted to the Government by the leisure industry on May 4 were all but ignored.

Leisure industry bosses yesterday challenged the Government to explain why pubs and restaurants have already been deemed ideal for reopening but fitness centres have not.

Four-time Olympic medallist Rebecca Adlington said it was ‘incredibly disappointing to see swimming neglected by Boris Johnson’.

World record holder Adam Peaty, who won two Olympic swimming medals in 2016, described the decision to help keep pools shut as ‘mad’.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma yesterday said leisure facilities could open ‘at some point later on in July’ if certain health tests are met, including the R rate staying below one.

Mark Sesnan, managing director of GLL, which operates 270 local authority leisure centres, said the decision ‘defied logic’ and the Government was ‘ignoring the health of the nation’.