“Situations arise in which the best protection of citizens’ interests is the state registration of the right to rent. “Such situations should not teach the citizens to apply the mechanisms of protection of rights, but this is a situation when everyone should register them in order to protect their further rights,” the report on the results of the 2021 implementation of the government program The Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan stated during the discussion, referring to the situation that the real estate rental market has registered a high inflation in Armenia at the moment, and many citizens are in danger of going abroad due to the increase in rent, as no lease agreements have been signed.

Tigran Khachatryan asked a question ․ “Should the government go and tell anyone not to raise the price of the apartment?” I think not, because they come to Armenia at all times and because the market is regulated. The government does not interfere in such issues. ” Tigran Khachatryan thinks that there is no need to worry that even in months there will be no apartments for tourists ․ “Will be. Some will go, others will come, there will be hotels. I do not see a big issue for settlement. Time will show”.

SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan, who was present at the discussion, in his turn stressed that the lease agreements are in the field of widespread shadow ․ “The State Revenue Committee has almost no tools here. We can not check and impose additional tax liabilities on the individual. We are now gathering information on where the rented apartments are, mainly in large volumes, and we will inform the landlords that next year they are obliged to register the lease agreements and pay income tax on the rent. We are now notifying on the basis of quarterly cadastral information, although we are currently collecting information ourselves ․ Lease agreements are subject to registration, and taxes are levied on them. ”

According to Badasyan, this regulation is the protection of the rights of both the landlord and the tenant, and it cannot be ruled out that one day the landlords will need to fix the protection of their rights.

Luiza SUKIASYAN