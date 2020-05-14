landlords and tenants – share your stories with us

The rental field is under serious stress as the economic influence of the coronavirus pandemic taxes tenants and their landlords.

Telegraph Money has actually reported that daily landlords that count on residential property for their earnings have actually been left with a great void in their funds. Meanwhile, tenants have actually been amongst those hardest struck by task losses and minimized incomes.

Homeowners have actually been provided the right to ask financial institutions for a vacation from their home mortgage repayments, yet tenants have actually not been managed comparable breaks.

And while some landlords have actually kindly used to forgo or reduced regular monthly lease repayments, others just can not pay for to.

