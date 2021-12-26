Across the world, scientists are seeking solutions to more efficiently construct solar farms. A seemingly unlikely solution: build them on top of landfills
Home Top Stories Landfills have become sites of renewable energy production after being transformed into...
Landfills have become sites of renewable energy production after being transformed into solar farms
ByHanna Shardi
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Ryan Serhant and Realty Capital CEO on paying real estate agents in crypto
RLTY Capital CEO Briggs Elwell and SERHANT CEO Ryan Serhant join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the role of crypto in real estate as...
Amazon price gauging for COVID-19 tests: Some coronavirus test kits are listed for as...
At-home COVID tests on Amazon are listed for as much as $950. The company said in March 2020 that they removed over half a...
COVID-19 Omicron variant: Biden says unvaccinated Americans should be ‘concerned’
U.S. President Joe Biden warns that unvaccinated Americans should be ‘concerned’ about the COVID-19 Omicron variant heading into the holiday season.
Landfills have become sites of renewable energy production after being transformed into solar farms
Across the world, scientists are seeking solutions to more efficiently construct solar farms. A seemingly unlikely solution: build them on top of landfills
Restaurants: ‘There’s terror across the industry again’ amid Omicron surge, UNION founder says
UNION Founder & CEO Alex Broeker joins Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss the recovery of the restaurant industry as COVID cases spike again...