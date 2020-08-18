LandAirSea LAS-1505 Tracking Key Vehicle GPS Tracking System

Price: $139.00
(as of Aug 18,2020 12:27:25 UTC – Details)
Ideal For Parents Who Want To See If Their Teenagers Are Speeding Or Employers Who Want To See Where Their Employees Are Driving.Small, Pocket-Sized Gps Device.Receives Signals From 24 Gps Satellites Orbiting The Earth.Internal Computer Accurately Determines The Location Of Device Within 2.5 M and Records Data Every Sec.Can Be Easily Hidden In Or Under Car.
Small, Pocket-Sized Gps Device
Receives Signals From 24 Gps Satellites Orbiting The Earth
Internal Computer Accurately Determines The Location Of Device Within 2.5 M & Records Data Every Sec
Can Be Easily Hidden In Or Under Car