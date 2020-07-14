LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker – USA Manufactured, Waterproof Magnet Mount. Full Global Coverage. 4G LTE Real-Time Tracking for Vehicle, Asset, Fleet, Elderly and more. Subscription is required.



Manufactured in the USA

Always American made, you can rest assured that you will receive a top of the line product that has been carefully crafted to ensure the highest quality.

The ultimate in discreet tracking!



Keep track of movement in real-time with your very own private eye

Our ultra discreet 54 GPS tracker features real-time tracking and geofencing with boundary alerts to keep you informed and give you peace of mind. Our tracker is easy to use and gives you the ability to customize your settings to receive important updates such as proximity alerts and notifications about the tracker’s movements via text, push notification, or email. Our micro GPS tracker locates and maps in real-time on web-based software.

One of the most versatile GPS tracking devices on the market.

Ultra durable, weatherproof materials that can stand up to the toughest weather conditions including rain, sun, wind, and snow

LED lights can be disabled via the app so the device won’t give away its location with glaring flashing lights

Includes a built-in high strength magnet and is easy to install in or on your vehicle

Includes a SIM card – no additional accessories necessary!

Compatible with MAC, PC, iPhone, and Android devices

Ultra lightweight, portable personal GPS tracking device



Our compact personal GPS tracking device fits easily into your pocket, attaches to your car, fits into luggage, or can be hidden discreetly in any purse or your child’s backpack to ensure you have maximum visibility at all times.

Utilizes 4G LTE + Satellite Technology



Compatible with MAC, PC, iPhone, Android devices, our micro GPS tracker locates and maps (with Google Maps) in real-time on web-based software or the SilverCloud App for reliable, live tracking of people, vehicles, or assets, and receive up-to-date text and email alerts.

Built-in super strength magnet



Our super secret GPS tracker includes an ultra strong, non-slip magnetic mount that is easy to install onto your bike, boat, car or motorcycle, and is great for tracking fleets and other business vehicles.

Rechargeable battery lasts up to 2 weeks



Since the 54 has motion activation, its battery can last up to a week or longer, in most cases. That means you don’t need to access and recharge it as often. Whatever your tracking needs, The 54 is the perfect choice for easy tracking!

Your peace of mind is our business



Since its inception, LandAirSea has been pioneering the manufacturing and development of both historical and real-time GPS tracking surveillance technology, supplying vehicle surveillance systems to law enforcement agencies, fleet management services and individual consumers to help effectively track, locate and protect their vehicles and assets.

Real-Time GPS

✓

Battery Life, on 3-sec to 3-min updates

1 to 2 weeks

Unlimited (OBD-II device)

Battery Life, on “Low Power Mode”

up to 6 months

Unlimited (OBD-II device)

Tracking Technology

4G LTE + Satellite

4G LTE + Satellite

Build-in Magnet Mount

✓

Waterproof

✓

Dimensions

D: 2.275″ H: 0.945″

H: 2.50″ W: 1.89″ D: 0.96″

