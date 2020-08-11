LandAirSea 2020 Long-Lasting Real time 4G LTE GPS Tracker for Personal, Vehicle and Asset Location Tracking (Device + Waterproof Magnet Mount) – Monthly Subscription Required



LandAirSea has specialized in state of the art tracking devices and systems since 1994. Since its inception, LandAirSea has been pioneering the manufacturing and development of both historical (passive) and real-time GPS tracking surveillance technology, supplying vehicle surveillance systems to law enforcement agencies, fleet management services to businesses and tracking solutions for individual consumers to help effectively track, locate and protect vehicles, people and assets.

The LandAirSea 2020 is a 4G LTE device that features a compact portable design, our longest rechargeable battery life and can be placed in a purse, coat, backpack, or seat pocket for the monitoring of an asset, vehicle, or person. An optional waterproof and magnetic mounting case and multi-purpose velcro carrying case are available. Set alerts, analyze movement patterns and run reports using our web-based SilverCloud software, or keep an eye on all your devices live at the convenience of your fingertips.

IMPORTANT: for ‘Domestic Use’ ONLY. Please submit an inquiry if your application requires ‘International Use’.

Live & Historical Monitoring

Locate the 2020’s current or historical location to within 2 meters of accuracy.

Instafence

Create location boundary alerts (geofences) on-the-go.

ShareSpot

Share the 2020’s live location via a text message link.

Dark Mode

Disable the lights on the device for a more discreet tracking experience.

Real-time GPS (w/ monthly fee)

Passive GPS (no monthly fee)

Battery Life, on 3-sec to 3-min updates

2 to 3 weeks

1 to 2 weeks

Unlimited (OBD-II device)

4+ weeks

2 to 3 weeks

Battery Life, on “Low Power Mode”

up to 18 months

up to 12 months

Unlimited (OBD-II device)

Tracking Technology

4G LTE + Satellite

4G LTE + Satellite

4G LTE + Satellite

BeiDou & GLONASS

BeiDou & GLONASS

Waterproof

Built-in Magnet Mount

Accessory Required

Dimensions

H: 2.65” W: 1.56” D: 1.15”

D: 2.275” H: 0.945”

H: 2.50” W: 1.89” D: 0.96”

D: 2.275” H: 0.945”

H: 1.38” L: 3.80” W: 1.45”

Tracking Subscription

Starts at 24.95/mo

Starts at 24.95/mo

1-year Subscription Included. 75.00 annual renewal (plan dependent)

No Subscription Required

No Subscription Required

4G LTE Personal GPS tracker for reliable tracking of people, vehicles, and/or assets

Mini pocket-portable design | Waterproof Magnet Mount and Multi-purpose Carrying Case accessories available

Rechargeable | Average 2 to 3-weeks of battery life (depending on use) | Dark Mode LED disabling feature for covert tracking

Track & map (with Google Maps) in real-time on web-based software or SilverCloud App | Text & email alerts | Geofencing | Location reporting | Historical playback