Lance Bass Responds To Lying Accusations With FULL Jax Taylor Story: ‘I Have To Defend Myself’

Don’t know what to think when it comes to Lance Bass and Jax Taylor‘s business relationship? We don’t blame you.

First Lance spoke out about the accusations of racism against the Vanderpump Rules star and his castmates, stating that he believed his friend would lose every thing because of his ignorant statements. He then revealed Jax had already stepped down from their business venture, reduced cocktail mixer company called Just Add X.

That was Monday. Just 24 hours later, Jax hit back through his rep, who called BS, saying:

“The statements from Lance on the podcast today are not only untrue but also extremely confusing and shocking to say the least. Jax is still very much a partner and founder of Just Add X and supports the team and the brand whole-heartedly.”

The rep also claimed the N*SYNC alum and his company had voiced their support for Jax in private.

Based on that statement it sounded like Lance had constructed the whole “Jax stepping down” thing to truly save face amid the growing controversy!

Well, Lance wasn’t going to stand for that! Instead that he sat down and recorded another bout of his podcast, The Daily Popcast With Lance Bass, by which that he claimed his company was getting “a lot of hatred toward us because of our involvement with Jax” — and he now felt he should tell the entire story of what happened. He began:

“[Jax] texted and said, ‘Look, I think it’s smart for me to step down,’ and we said, ‘Yes, that is the only thing we can do right now and it sucks,’ and it’s very big of him. I get that, you know? But then the publicists and managers and solicitors get involved and just throw the biggest wrench in every thing and ostensibly said that I was lying he was stepping down.”

So he told them that he was stepping down — but then his team told him to not?? Could there be a legal reason to not step down willingly? Hmm…

Lance continued:

“You wanna know very well what really took place? Look, I’m gonna preface this at this time, because I understand we have plenty of new listeners here. I actually do perhaps not think Jax Taylor is a racist or a homophobe, and I’ve said that millions of times. I would not be acquaintances with somebody if I thought you were a racist and a homophobe. It just doesn’t seem sensible. The whole reason I married him and his wife last summer was I thought it was an excellent statement, because I was replacing their [homophobic] preacher. To me, that was a statement, and I thought it was big of them to create that statement.”

Did someone else catch how he called Jax his “acquaintance”? Not his friend?

The 41-year-old continues on to clarify their relationship even further. He talks about once you understand the VPR star for years, calling him a “lovable douchebag” who says “the stupidest things.” He says he thought going into business with him would show everyone how long the reality TELEVISION star has come.

But they’re just acquaintances. Anyway, that he said of his not-friend’s transformation:

“On the show, Jax [was] looking great… he’s so pleasant to be around, zero drama, like, nothing. He changed. He turned his life around. We all saw it, all of us watched it on tv. So, that’s when [our friend] was like, ‘This is now your opportunity to show you’ve developed. Take responsibility, you’re a grownup. Now, you’ll need to show the entire world you can have your personal company and you’re looking [toward] the long run.’ So, we thought this would be considered a great idea for him, and also to show this growth.”

He continued:

“I was happy to back him and believe in him, and I always want the best things for him — but then, this season started airing, and he reverted back to the same crap he was spewing. I obviously have not heard anything racist come out of his mouth. I mean, I hear of tweets. I’m still confused exactly, the exact tweets everyone’s pissed about. This is all I know: I never heard him say a racist thing, except the big nose thing recently.”

That “big nose thing” is of course Jax’s Instagram comment about 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson‘s Jamaican husband, Jay Smith.

Lance continued to say it’s forgivable to be ignorant at first, it’s “how you deal with it, and how you learn from it” that’s important. He finished:

“I’m an open book, I want to do the right thing. I’m trying to do the right thing. You have to stand up. Even if it’s just your circle listening to what you have to say, that is healthy… Sorry this got dramatic, but I have to defend myself. Once someone calls me a liar, I gotta tell you what happened.”

So now is everybody buying Lance’s side of things? How do you think Jax (and his team) will react to that??

[Image via Lance Bass/Instagram/Bravo/YouTube.]