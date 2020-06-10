Lancaster man reportedly cited for refusing to wear mask on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, police say

The incident was extensively circulated on social media. Rehoboth Beach Police say the man refused to wear a mask and initially offered a false title and residence.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Police in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware mentioned they cited a 56-year-old Lancaster man for refusing to present identification after he was stopped for not sporting a mask whereas on the boardwalk close to the seashore on Saturday.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department mentioned on Facebook that masks have been required on the boardwalk since Governor John Carney signed a modification to his COVID-19 Emergency Declaration on May 22.

“Since that time the Rehoboth Beach Police Department has made numerous efforts to educate the public and promote compliance with the declaration,” the division’s Facebook submit mentioned. “Electronic signal boards had been positioned at each entrance to town and indicators have been positioned at each entrance to the Boardwalk.

“Additionally, our officers have educated thousands and distributed face masks to over 3,000 individuals on the Boardwalk since May 22nd; however, yesterday our officers were faced with a defiant lack of compliance and subsequently issued the first civil citation associated with this regulation.”

The division mentioned Saturday’s case went viral on social media, prompting the division to make a press release.

Police didn’t establish the Lancaster man concerned in its submit.

According to police, round 12:30 p.m., a seasonal officer standing on the Delaware Avenue entrance to the boardwalk noticed the man approaching the boardwalk and not using a mask. The cadet knowledgeable the man he wanted to wear a mask on the boardwalk, and the man allegedly informed the cadet he would “have to follow him and make him,” police say.

The officer tried to cease the man, however the man refused to cease and continued to stroll onto the seashore, in accordance to police.

“The officer remained on the Boardwalk for a brief period addressing other individuals who were now upset and yelling at the man about his failure to comply with the mask regulation,” police say.

A full-time officer then arrived on the scene and accompanied the seasonal officer to the seashore, the place they discovered the man, police say. The officers tried to get the man’s identification, however the man allegedly mentioned he didn’t have ID with him.

He then allegedly gave police a false title and state of residency, police say.

The man allegedly refused to present any additional info to police and, after a number of warnings, was taken into custody, in accordance to police.