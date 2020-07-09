Lancaster County couple mistakenly receives more than $31,000 in unemployment benefits

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said more than 2.7 million unemployment claims have been filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.While some workers remain waiting for a reply, others have obtained money they admit they do not deserve — including a Lancaster County couple.Ken Knier said he and his wife were awakened early Monday morning with a text message on her behalf phone.”Her phone dinged. She looked. She said, ‘Ken, I just got $8,755 put on my card,'” he said.The ReliaCard is the debit card employed by the Pennsylvania Treasury to supply unemployment benefits.Knier and his wife said they received a few texts informing them of multiple deposits totaling $31,550. The Kniers said they should not need received the payments since they both came ultimately back to work about 8 weeks ago.”I was getting upset because it’s not our money. I don’t want to be responsible for it as far as taxes,” Knier said.When Knier said his wife initially filed employment claims, they signed up to get text alerts when money was put in their accounts. Knier said others who don’t get the alerts may well not know they’d money mistakenly deposited.”You could be in the same boat as I am because if you don’t look and check it right now, you could be sitting on $30,000,” he said.Treasury officials told WGAL that the payments designed to the Kniers will be reversed.Authorities said it’s possible it is a case of identity theft. According to officials, Pennsylvania is certainly one of at least eight states targeted in a scheme to fraudulently claim unemployment compensation benefits. The scheme is under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.

