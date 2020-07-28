Lancaster County boy becomes member of prestigious, high IQ society

5-year-old Liam Patel gets accepted into the MensaFoundation Only about 200 of its members are under the age of 10.

Liam Patel enjoys mathematics and does it all with ease at simply 5-years-old.

“First I learned from my parents, then I started getting smarter so I could remember by myself,” stated Liam.

He even taught his twin sis, Jenna.

The 2 just recently completed kindergarten at Kissel Hill Elementary School in Lititz, Lancaster County.

Before making the relocate to very first grade– Liam’s moms and dads desired him to be on the fast lane to success.

Avi Patel discussed it’s the important things he saw his kid had the ability to do, that he and his other half felt the requirement to challenge his intelligence.

“He had a very analytical mind, engineering-sort-of mindset,” stated Avi, “He was really good at recognizing patterns and obviously being able to do math when he was 3 years old. So, we brought that up to his teacher and suggested maybe we get him tested for giftedness.”

Liam’s instructor checked him for the Mensa Foundation’s Gifted Youth Program.

Mensa is a non-profit company that sponsors instructional activities, scholarships and awards for talented youth.

The company accepts individuals who score 98 percent or greater on a standardized, monitored IQ or other authorized intelligence test.

Liam’s IQ rating fulfilled those subscription requirements.

An action, Liam’s moms and dads felt might assist him check out and satisfy his intellectual interests.

“We’re obviously very proud,” stated Avi, “We wanted to make sure we provided him with an environment where he is challenged and has a chance to learn and grow.”

As for Liam, he is thrilled for what is to come.