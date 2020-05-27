Lana Del Rey Says Critics Are Trying To Start A ‘Race War’ – While Doubling Down On Double Standard Claims!

Lana Del Rey actually hopes she didn’t by chance begin a race warfare together with her controversial Instagram submit — not that she blames herself!

As we reported, the Summertime Sadness singer obtained warmth final week after posting an extended rant claiming her music is critiqued extra harshly than the works of artists like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and different celebrated feminine artists. And as a result of lots of the artists Lana utilized in her submit have been ladies of colour, many individuals on Instagram put her on blast for what they perceived as a racist rant.

The New York City native tried to make clear her remarks in a sequence of observe-up feedback, but it surely seems she nonetheless appears like she hasn’t been heard, as a result of LDR resurfaced on Monday to as soon as once more attempt to diffuse the scenario — and as soon as once more solely made the scenario worse!

Lana started the selfie-fashion recording (beneath) by insisting as soon as once more the singers she initially referenced have been her “friends, peers and contemporaries.” But the clip turned ugly when the Grammy nominee accused her critics of attempting to make use of her phrases to begin a “race war.”

She stated:

“You can call me whatever. I’m sorry that I didn’t add one 100% Caucasian person into the mix of the women that I admire, but it really says more about you than it does about me.”

Then she took an additional step, saying:

“I just want to say the culture’s super sick right now, and the fact that they want to turn my post — my advocacy for fragility — into a race war, it’s really bad.”

A race warfare?? Really?

And it appears it wasn’t simply followers who didn’t take her facet. She appeared to confess a number of the artists in query disagreed together with her soak up a type of non-apology:

“I’m sorry that a couple of the girls that I’ve talked to who are mentioned in that post have a super different opinion of my insight, especially because we’ve been so close for so long.”

So she’s sorry they took it the flawed means?

However, LDR additionally reiterated her situation was by no means with the artists she talked about, however the critics who deal with her in another way from them, making yet one more controversial assertion:

“But the difference is, when I get on the pole, people call me a whore, but when [fellow singer] FKA Twigs gets on the pole, it’s art.”

Hmm… She is aware of she occurred to choose a lady of colour, and that is all going to begin up once more, proper?

In a separate post over the weekend, Lana made it clear her feedback are directed at “female critics and female alternative artists who are dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality.”

According to Lana’s latest submit, these sexually dissociated critics have been focusing on “sexually liberated artists like [herself] and the women [she] mentioned,” and actually all she needs is to “have control of [her] own story.”

Sounds like she needs to have management of how folks react to her story, too…

What do U take into consideration Lana’s newest rant, Perezcious readers? Watch her video (beneath) and hold forth within the feedback.